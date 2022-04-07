25-year-old woman arrested, facing several charges after alleged assault of Lexington police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a local Wendy's and assaulted the officer who tried to arrest her.

Police were called to the Wendy's on Thunderstick Drive on Wednesday. When an officer got to the scene, they confirmed the bill was counterfeit and located 25-year-old Bryana Harlan.

The officer noticed that Harlan had a gun on her and took control of it. The officer then tried to place her under arrest, but police say she was combative, temporarily got control of the officer's taser and unsuccessfully attempted to use it, and physically assaulted the officer before running away. The suspect was later apprehended near the McDonald's on Elkhorn Drive.

According to an arrest citation, Harlan was arrested and is facing several charges, including:

Assault 3rd degree-police officer (2 counts)

Criminal possession of forged instrument (counterfeit money) 1st degree

Fleeing or evading police 1st degree

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Resisting arrest

Tampering with physical evidence

Wanton endangerment-1st degree

Both the officer and suspect were evaluated at the hospital for what are believed to be minor injuries.