LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Many took part in the 25th annual Polar Plunge on Saturday morning to benefit a good cause.

The event took place at the Texas Roadhouse on Lakecrest Circle and raised funds for the Special Olympics Kentucky.

Many of those who took the plunge were in uniforms, swimsuits, or other costumes.

LEX 18's very own Chief Meteorologist, Bill Meck, was there to emcee the event.