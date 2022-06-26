26-year-old killed in I-75 motorcycle accident

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A motorcycle accident on interstate I-75 northbound at the 72-mile marker resulted in one fatality.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Matthew Sheridan, 32, of Somerset, KY, traveled north on interstate I-75 with 26-year-old passenger Faith Jenkins. The initial investigation from Kentucky State Police (KSP) found that Sheridan lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle after the rear wheel blew.

Neither Jenkins nor Sheridan wore a helmet.

Both were taken to Rockcastle EMS to Saint Joseph's Hospital in Berea. Sheridan was later treated for non-life-threatening injuries to UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital. However, Jenkins succumbed from her injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Trooper Cory Jones is continuing the investigation.

