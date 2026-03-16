26-year-old woman dies after falling from cliff in Hardin County, officials report

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 26-year-old woman died after falling from a cliff in Hardin County on Saturday evening, according to West Hardin Fire and Rescue.

Fire officials say they received reports of a rescue involving a fall from a cliff in the area of Sonora Hardin Springs Road in Big Clifty around 7:48 p.m. on Saturday.

According to fire officials, upon arrival at the scene, it was determined that the woman had fallen from a two- to three-story cliff in a remote area.

Fire officials say the incident occurred in steep, rugged terrain, requiring crews to navigate difficult conditions to reach the woman.

According to fire officials, once they reached the woman, they found that she had died from injuries sustained from the fall, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say the woman's name will not be released at this time out of respect for the family. The incident remains under investigation.