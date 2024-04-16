3 facing charges including incest, abuse, concealing birth in NKY infant's death

FALMOUTH, Ky. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of an infant in Pendleton County last year, the Falmouth Police Department said.

Police arrested Allen Newkirk, Billy Shepperd and the infant's mom Kimberly Shepperd Tuesday.

On March 1, 2023, a woman arrived at Harrison Memorial Hospital who said she was suffering from a miscarriage.

"The nursing staff had some suspicions of whether or not it may have been a viable birth," Falmouth Police Chief Marty Hart said.

After an evaluation, the staff believed there was a possibility that the woman gave birth and that the infant was left behind.

When officers arrived at a vacant home in the 500 block of Mont Joy Street, they discovered an unresponsive newborn underneath a blanket inside.

"They were estimating it weighed a little more than 6 pounds and it was unresponsive and not breathing, so it was transported to the hospital," Hart said.

The baby boy was pronounced dead upon arrival, investigators said.

The three have been charged with the following:



Allen Newkirk — Incest; in jail with a $20,000 bond

Billy Shepperd — Abuse of corpse; out on a $5,000 bond

Kimberly Shepperd — Incest, abuse of corpse, concealing birth; out on a $20,000 bond

The Falmouth Police Department will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the arrests.

