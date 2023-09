LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were hurt in a crash in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the intersection of Newtown Pike and Nandino Blvd around 5:15 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Two cars were involved and hit two poles. Two people were extracted from the cars.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no traffic impacts.