3 hurt in shooting outside Ohio high school football stadium

TOLEDO, OHIO (AP) — Police in Ohio say three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night.

Officials say shots were fired outside the Whitmer High School stadium in Toledo around 9:30 p.m.

Friday during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High School.

A school official says a high school student and two adults were taken to hospitals.

Officials called their injuries minor. The Toledo Blade reports that witnesses said two people in black ski masks fired shots and a vehicle then sped away.

Despite earlier reports of arrests, police said Saturday no one was in custody.