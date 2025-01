LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were injured in a crash that happened on Friday afternoon on Georgetown Road and Kearney Road in Lexington.

According to officials, the crash involved a car and a pickup truck. One person from the truck and two people from the car were taken to UK Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials noted that a dog in a crate was not injured and was picked up from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.