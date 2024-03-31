KSP: 3 killed in crash after driver 'disregards' stop sign in Casey County

LIBERTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police say that three people have were killed in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of US 127 and KY 70 in Casey County on Sunday.

According to a release, 85-year-old Otis Tapscott from Liberty, Kentucky, was driving east on KY 70 in a Jeep Liberty when he "disregarded" a stop sign, entered the intersection, and crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 56-year-old Teresa Burton from Yosemite.

Police say that Tapscott and 67-year-old James Burton from Liberty, a passenger in the Equinox, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Casey County coroner. Teresa Burton was taken to the Casey County Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

An additional passenger from the Equinox that Burton was driving, 21-year-old Jackie Dylan Cooper, also from Liberty, was taken to the UK Hospital with serious injuries, according to KSP.

The crash remains under investigation.