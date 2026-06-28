3 men shot in Lexington parking lot early Sunday morning, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Three men were shot in a Lexington parking lot early Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at around 1:30 a.m. to the 2300 block of Palumbo Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located one man who had been shot, LFD reported. That victim was transported to a local hospital.

While officers were still on scene, two additional male gunshot victims arrived at a local hospital, the department added.

All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting occurred during a disorder. No arrests have been made, the department reported.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

