3 people arrested in connection to overnight stabbing in Richmond, police report

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department reports that three people were arrested just after midnight on Sunday in connection to a stabbing near North Madison Avenue.

According to police, an officer patrolling the area was waved down by some bystanders who reported that a woman had been stabbed.

Police say the bystanders were also able to identify a suspect walking away from the scene.

Officials say that Madison County EMS attended to the female victim, who had sustained four cuts or stab wounds to her torso, while officers apprehended the suspect.

Through interviews with witnesses, police say they discovered that an altercation had occurred between the victim and the three suspects, identified as 31-year-old Tierra Gaines, 30-year-old Akilah Parker, and 33-year-old Jamarr Simpson.

According to police, witnesses say that Simpson "threw the victim to the ground by her hair and warned bystanders to stay back."

The release goes on to state that statements from witnesses at the scene indicated that Parker handed a box cutter to Gaines, who then "cut and stabbed the victim four times."

Police say that two suspects were located in a nearby residence, and officers observed "marijuana and THC gummies accessible to four children living in the home."

The three were taken to the Madison County Detention Center and are each facing the following charges:

Gaines



first-degree assault

possession of marijuana

endangering the welfare of a minor

Parker

first-degree assault

possession of marijuana

endangering the welfare of a minor

Simpson

fourth-degree assault (minor injury)

first-degree assault (complicity)

According to police, the victim was transported from the scene for medical treatment, and her condition is unknown.