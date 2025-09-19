3 people displaced, 3 cats missing after overnight fire on Bold Bidder Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people are displaced and three cats are missing after a fire broke out overnight at a home on Bold Bidder Drive in Lexington, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Fire officials said they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. on Friday to a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, officials reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. As a result, officials report that the home sustained extensive fire and smoke damage throughout.

According to officials, two adults and a teen will be displaced, but the Red Cross has been notified and is responding.

Officials also noted that three cats were in the home but have not been found.

Fire investigators are on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.