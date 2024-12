LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reports that three people will be displaced after an attic fire broke out at a home on East 7th Street Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the homeowners noticed smoke coming from the ceiling, and when officials arrived on the scene, they found insulation smoldering from the attic.

Officials say they were able to put the fire out quickly, but the home has light smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.