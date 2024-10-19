3 people hurt in Lexington shooting Saturday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police spent the early morning hours investigating a shooting that ultimately sent three people to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Versailles Road near Red Mile Road and McConnell Springs Park.

According to Lexington Police, responding officers found two people at the scene, one man and one woman, both with gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also told LEX 18 another man walked into hospital this morning with injuries they have connected to the shooting on Versailles Road.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information if asked to reach out to Lexington Police.