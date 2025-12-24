KSP: 3 children killed in Jackson County house fire Tuesday night

SAND GAP, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that three children were killed in a house fire on Upper Dry Fork Road in Jackson County on Tuesday, just before midnight.

According to KSP, the Jackson County coroner responded to the scene where a 7-month-old, a 2-year-old, and a 3-year-old were pronounced dead.

KSP says that a 4-year-old was transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and later taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus to be treated. Three adults, according to KSP, were also taken to UK Hospital for treatment of their injuries in the fire.

According to KSP, "the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation."