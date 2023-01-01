3 people shot in Lexington early New Year's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people took themselves to the hospital early Sunday morning, all of them with gunshot wounds.

It's being investigated in connection to a shooting on Winchester Road around 3:15 a.m.

According to Lexington Police, nobody was found at the scene but officers did find shell casings and damage to a nearby storage facility.

Shortly after the initial investigation, officials say three people checked themselves into UK Hospital.

All three people had been shot but their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact UK Hospital.