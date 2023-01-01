Watch Now
News

Actions

3 people shot in Lexington early New Year's Day

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 08:13:12-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people took themselves to the hospital early Sunday morning, all of them with gunshot wounds.

It's being investigated in connection to a shooting on Winchester Road around 3:15 a.m.

According to Lexington Police, nobody was found at the scene but officers did find shell casings and damage to a nearby storage facility.

Shortly after the initial investigation, officials say three people checked themselves into UK Hospital.

All three people had been shot but their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact UK Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community