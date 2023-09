LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people are hurt after a serious crash in Anderson County Thursday night.

Anderson County Public Safety Director Bart Powell reports that the crash happened around the 57-mile marker of the Bluegrass Parkway.

Powell says two cars were involved in the crash. Three patients were transported to the hospital: two are in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

Eastbound lanes of the Parkway will be closed for another hour.