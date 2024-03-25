3 thoroughbreds killed, 4 seriously hurt in crash on Bluegrass Parkway

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three horses died in a crash on Bluegrass Parkway early Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, Bardstown Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and trailer at exit 25 of the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to police, the semi was heading eastbound towards Lexington when it crossed the median and westbound lanes and crashed into the embankment of the overpass.

The driver of the semi had head and foot lacerations and was transported to UofL Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The trailer was carrying seven thoroughbreds at the time. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other four were transported to an equine hospital with life-threatening injuries.