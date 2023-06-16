3-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County, KSP investigating

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an ATV crash in Pike County after a 3-year-old died on Thursday.

Police responded to a call around 9:48 p.m. for reports of an ATV crash on the Hillbilly ATV Trail system.

According to officials, the investigation indicated that 25-year-old Jeremy Griffey was operating a Honda ATV when it overturned.

A 3-year-old male juvenile passenger was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Detective Mark Branham.