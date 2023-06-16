Watch Now
News

Actions

3-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County, KSP investigating

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 14:04:22-04

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating an ATV crash in Pike County after a 3-year-old died on Thursday.

Police responded to a call around 9:48 p.m. for reports of an ATV crash on the Hillbilly ATV Trail system.

According to officials, the investigation indicated that 25-year-old Jeremy Griffey was operating a Honda ATV when it overturned.

A 3-year-old male juvenile passenger was transported to Pikeville Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Detective Mark Branham.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth