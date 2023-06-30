3-year-old elephant diagnosed with EEHV virus at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — 3-year-old elephant, Fitz, has been diagnosed with elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus at the Louisville Zoo.

The EEHV virus is a viral infection that can be devastating in younger elephants in the wild as well as zoos.

According to the Louisville Zoo, the elephant care team first noticed signs of the virus on June 25 when another elephant, Punch, repeatedly placed her trunk in his mouth, which is abnormal behavior.

After further observation, staff noticed Fitz acting lethargic. A blood sample was sent to the Smithsonian Zoo, which confirmed the diagnosis.

Many elephants can fight off the virus when it is activated, but it only has a 20% to 30% survival rate and has no vaccine.

Signs of the virus include unwillingness to eat, a rapid heartbeat, decreased white blood cell and platelet count, and edema.

Louisville Zoo says that Fitz will be routinely monitored and tested for signs.

Punch and other elephants that share the exhibit with Fitz have not shown any signs of the infection.

The zoo says that no other animals or the public are at risk from the virus.

Once a blood test confirms the infection, elephants receive antiviral medications, blood and plasma transfusions, along with stem cell and supportive therapies to help fight the virus.

The Louisville Zoo will inform the public of Fitz's progress on social media and the website.

The zoo asks for the community to leave photos and well wishes for Fitz on their social media pages.