3-year-old hit by vehicle Saturday morning in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning near McDonald's and Walmart in Berea.

According to the Berea Police Department, a grandfather and his grandchildren were leaving the McDonald's on Brentwood Street whenever a car traveling from Walmart on Jill Street veered to the left of the road to allow the family to cross the street. The driver began driving, not realizing the 3-year-old was not completely out of the street and hitting them.

The grandfather called for a private ambulance to transport the child to the hospital. There is no word on the condition of the child.

As of now, no charges have been filed.

