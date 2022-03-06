300 U.S. soldiers from Fort Knox going to Germany & Poland

FORT KNOX, Ky. (LEX18 — The U.S. Army will be sending 300 additional soldiers from Fort Knox to Germany and Poland. The goal is to build readiness, improve interoperability, reinforce allies and deter further Russian aggression.

“Victory Corps is ready and prepared to support the orders of the President, and demonstrate our commitment to our NATO allies. As America’s Forward Deployed Corps, we were built for this mission,” said Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, commanding general, V Corps.

The goal for the troops is to provide a more presence in Europe and support NATO's ongoing reinforcement of the eastern flank as Russia continues to push on into Ukraine.

“Throughout our unit’s history, we have stood as guardians of peace in Europe and we once again proudly answer the nation’s call," said Lt. Gen. Kolasheski.