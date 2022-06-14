Watch
33-year-old man killed in collision on Battlefield Memorial Highway

Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:36:12-04

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after a collision Tuesday morning on Battlefield Memorial Highway in Richmond.

Kentucky State Police say 33-year-old Garrett Ray, of Richmond, was driving south on US-421 when he lost control in a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle.

Ray was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond and later died from his injuries.

Ruth Dejarnette, the driver of the other vehicle, was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Berea with minor injuries.

