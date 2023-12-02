5-car crash shuts down I-75 southbound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Part of I-75 southbound was shut down Friday night due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

The Lexington Police Department reports that crews responded to the 99-mile marker of I-75 southbound around 6:45 for reports of a crash.

When crews arrived, they found five vehicles involved in the collision. Police say one vehicle fled the scene.

Three people were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 7:30 p.m., 75 southbound was still completely shut down and crews were working to reopen.