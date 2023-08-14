4 fathers start bourbon distillery business in Garrard County

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four fathers are starting a new bourbon distillery in Garrard County, the D.A.A.D. distilling company's name comes from each of its founding members.

CEO and principal owner Aaron Floyd says, "It was more so for the greater good, for us to fulfill our ultimate purpose in life and just ultimately give back to the community."

These founders want to create a new bourbon line, showcasing notes of their own personalities. Right now, they estimate they'll need around $1.2 million to get started.

Floyd says, "It'll also be able to help us obtain our licenses and permits."

Two of this company's members are silent partners. One thing these men are talking about is the company name's deeper meaning and goal. They want to change negative stigmas around Black fatherhood.

CEO and principal owner Antonio Santiago says, "Growing up without a father, I had a stepfather, and I actually just met my biological father three years ago. After having a long conversation with him, he pretty much explained to me my main purpose of being a father and what I needed to do."

Floyd shares, "I talk to my daughter, just normal, letting her know that some things aren't easy. I'll always love her, I’ll always be there for her — but I just want her to know that, through the hard work, never giving up, just to show that through everything, any trouble that you may have, anything you're trying to overcome — just keep on going."

They hope that even the 100-acre plot of land they want will change stigmas. They say the plot on Water Works Road once belonged to a prominent KKK leader in the area. They want to use the distillery to bring more people together and show that this dream is part of the American dream.

Floyd says, "I know that we have a lot of mountains to climb, a lot of financial hurdles that we're currently trying to swim through right now — but we're just trying to be a stepping stone and just a positive impact."

They hope to break ground on this dream and open it to the community by 2025. For more information on the business and its GoFundMe, you can check them out here.

