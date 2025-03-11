Watch Now
4 people displaced following early morning fire on Erie Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reports that one adult and three children are displaced following an early morning fire on Tuesday on Erie Road.

According to officials, crews were dispatched just before 5:00 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived on the scene, officials say they worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire in the kitchen.

Officials report that no one was injured and a fire investigator is on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

