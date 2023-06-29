4-year-old child found safe after car stolen from Speedway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police confirm a car with a 4-year-old inside was stolen from a Speedway on Nicholasville Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were searching for the car when another call came in about an abandoned vehicle at the Tates Creek Road and Cooper Drive intersection. Investigators confirm the abandoned car was the stolen vehicle from Speedway.

The child was found inside and returned to their parent.

There is no suspect information and no arrests have been made yet.

This is an active investigation, stay with us for the latest.