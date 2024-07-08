4-year-old hit by car in Boone County

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boone County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to a single vehicle injury involving a pedestrian on Sunday around 1:00 a.m. Deputies say the incident involved a 4-year-old non-verbal autistic child.

Deputies say the incident happened on the Weaver Road Bypass of I-75 in Florence, Ky. The Sheriff's Department says a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, was heading west on Weaver Road on the bypass — between Trellises Drive and Sam Neace Drive. As the driver was heading west, deputies say they hit the child that walked into the road from the right shoulder.

Responding deputies attempted life-saving measures on the scene alongside Florence Fire Department. The child was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, by AirCare. Deputies say the child had life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured in the collision.

Deputies say an investigation found that the driver was driving on the bypass and noticed a stopped vehicle in the eastbound lane, with its lights flashing. The person in that vehicle reportedly stopped and saw the child standing at the edge of the road, unsupervised. They say the driver slowed down to around 30 mph, but says they didn't see the child walk into the road because of the nighttime conditions.

Investigations found that the child had left their home nearby, while their family was sleeping.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the collision. The department says speed and alcohol/drug impairment were determined not to be factors in the incident. No charges have been filed.

The Florence Police Department is handling the investigation and circumstances and the child's home.