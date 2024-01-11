4-year-old injured after being struck by car in Lexington, driver arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A four-year-old was struck by a car and injured on Thursday in Lexington, according to police.

Lexington police say that the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the child but was located shortly after. The driver was arrested and charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident.

The child was taken to the hospital with a leg injury but was reported to be conscious and alert.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The incident occurred behind the Lowe's on Richmond Road just after 4 p.m. on Codell Drive and Mousas Way.