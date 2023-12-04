Watch Now
40-year-old woman killed in Rowan County crash

Posted at 10:03 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 10:04:07-05

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 40-year-old woman has died after being involved in a crash on I-64.

The Rowan County Coroner's Office says it happened at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday near the 137 westbound exit. Officials say it appears the woman lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and then continued off the roadway and into the trees.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Morehead, where she later died. No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

The woman's name will not be released until the next of kin and immediate family have been notified.

The accident remains under investigation.

