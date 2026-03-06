41-year-old killed in head-on collision in Boyle County, KSP investigating

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed a 41-year-old man early Friday morning on Lebanon Road in Boyle County.

According to KSP, officers responded to the two-vehicle collision around 7:15 a.m. Friday to Lebanon Road near the intersection of Alum Springs Road.

KSP says an initial investigation indicates a Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on Lebanon Road when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Toyota Highlander traveling eastbound.

As a result, KSP says that the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 41-year-old Frankie Simpson, was taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Boyle County coroner.

KSP says that the driver of the Toyota was also taken to EMRMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to KSP, the collision remains under investigation and is being reconstructed.