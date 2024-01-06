Watch Now
45-year-old man dead after shooting involving Wayne County Sheriff's Office

Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 06, 2024
A 45-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident involving the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, according to the Wayne County Coroner.

According to the Wayne County Coroner Wayne Hicks, he was called to a home on Highway 200 near Toggle Hollow Road at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Hicks says that deputies shot the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hicks added that the man also has his girlfriend in the home with him at the time, who was reportedly unarmed.

No other details have been released at this time. The Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation and said they will release the man's name at a later time.

