46th Woodland Art Fair draws crowd to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The 46th annual Woodland Art Fair returned to Lexington Saturday morning. After a pandemic hiatus, the crowd was one of the biggest organizers had ever seen. The fair typically brings 70,000 people to Woodland Park.

Organized by the Lexington Art League, the fair gathers and supports artists throughout the Central Kentucky region. Woodland Art Fair showcases at least 80 Kentucky artists each year.

In addition to mixed media arts, paintings, and crafts, the fair offers food and breweries.

Festivities will continue on Sunday from 10am to 5pm.