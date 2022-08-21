Watch Now
News

Actions

46th Woodland Art Fair draws crowd to Lexington

Organized by the Lexington Art League, the fair gathers and supports artists throughout the Central Kentucky region. Woodland Art Fair showcases at least 80 Kentucky artists each year.
Woodland Art Fair
Posted at 12:02 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 00:07:36-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The 46th annual Woodland Art Fair returned to Lexington Saturday morning. After a pandemic hiatus, the crowd was one of the biggest organizers had ever seen. The fair typically brings 70,000 people to Woodland Park.

Organized by the Lexington Art League, the fair gathers and supports artists throughout the Central Kentucky region. Woodland Art Fair showcases at least 80 Kentucky artists each year.

In addition to mixed media arts, paintings, and crafts, the fair offers food and breweries.

Festivities will continue on Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate