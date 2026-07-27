47-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on Dixie Highway in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Boone County Sheriff's Office says that a 47-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on Dixie Parkway.

According to the sheriff's office, a 2021 Harley-Davidson operated by Robert Schulze was traveling southbound on Dixie Highway when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve at the intersection of Duffel Lane.

As a result, the sheriff's office says that the motorcycle left the roadway, struck a culvert, and collided with a metal gate, causing Schulze to be thrown from the motorcycle.

According to the sheriff's office, Schulze was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

According to the sheriff's office, speed and alcohol use are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash. Schulze was also not wearing a helmet.