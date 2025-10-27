49-year-old Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 49-year-old Tennessee man was killed in a crash around 3:00 a.m. on Monday on I-65 in Bowling Green, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says that a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Johnathan Barnes struck an object in the roadway near mile marker 20.2, causing his vehicle to become disabled in the travel lane.

As a result, KSP says a semi tractor-trailer was also traveling on I-65, struck the same object, and collided with the Highlander.

According to KSP, Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County coroner.

KSP Trooper Grant Robertson is investigating the crash.