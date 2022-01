(LEX 18) — Jackson Energy Company reports 5,084 customers across southeastern Kentucky have been affected by power outages.

The company shared on Facebook, crews are currently working and will continue to work throughout the night to fix issues.

"Hazardous road conditions are impacting us as well."

To report an outage - please do one of the following:

> Use our SmartHub app (fastest & easiest)

> Call 800-262-7480, Press 1

