LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are seriously hurt after a multi-car crash on Newtown Pike Monday night.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, five cars were involved in the crash that happened near the intersection of Newtown Pike and Aristides Boulevard.

Three cars were heavily damaged.

Five people were transported to a local hospital and two of those have critical injuries.

