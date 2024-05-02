Multiple FCPS bus routes canceled for Friday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools announced Thursday night that multiple bus routes will be canceled Friday morning. Officials say this is due to projected absences among transportation team members.

The following buses will not run Friday morning:

· Bus #2001 with service to Julius Marks Elementary, Cassidy Elementary, and Lexington Traditional Magnet schools

· Bus #606 with service to Garrett Morgan Elementary, Frederick Douglass High, and Crawford Middle schools

· Bus #977 with service to Millcreek preschool and elementary school and Lexington Traditional Magnet School

· Bus #2211 with service to Rise STEM Academy for Girls

· Bus #978 with service to STEAM Academy, Bryan Station High School and Bryan Station Middle School

FCPS says they will send out an update on whether these buses will be in service for afternoon routes.

Officials urge families to make alternative arrangements but say tardies and absences will be excused for students affected by the cancellations.

