SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Fire Department reports that five people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Thursday on Highway 914 and Slate Branch Road.

According to officials, when arriving on the scene, they found that two of the vehicles had people who were entrapped.

Officials say they used extrication equipment to free those trapped and provided care on the scene.

According to officials, four people were taken to the hospital by EMS, while one was airlifted.