LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Lexington Police said they responded to a call at 7:20 p.m. about a crash at Versailles Road and Delmont Drive.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the incident after a rear-end collision. Five people were transported for medical treatment with minor injuries.

The incident caused roads to close for 30 minutes. No arrest or legal action is expected right now.