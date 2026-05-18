5 people displaced following overnight house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington fire crews responded to the report of a structure fire late Sunday night on Needlerush Drive.

When firefighters arrived, officials say they encountered advanced fire conditions and upgraded the incident to a working fire.

According to officials, crews transitioned to a defensive attack as firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Officials say that, as a result, four people were displaced from the home where the fire originated, and one additional resident from a neighboring house was also displaced due to fire exposure and damage to the electrical service.

No injuries were reported, and a fire investigator remained on scene overnight to determine the origin and cause of the fire.