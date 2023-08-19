5-year-old boy drowns at home in Northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky.(LEX 18) — A five-year-old boy died in Boone County on Friday after being found underwater in a pool at home.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a house in Florence around 4:30 p.m. after the child's family found him unresponsive in an above ground swimming pool.

The family pulled the boy from the pool and began administering CPR before calling 911, officials say.

Ultimately, the child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office's preliminary investigation deemed this death an accident with no foul play or criminal charges expected.