50 hour march raises awareness for coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Time is ticking down to winter break, but many kids won't have a coat to keep them warm as they head home from school.

This weekend, community activist Devine Carama marched the streets of Lexington to raise awareness for the greater-than-normal need for coats this winter.

Walking through the Tates Creek area, his goal was to walk for 50 hours total.

Carama says the deadline to donate coats or money to buy coats is 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

After that, volunteers will be needed to help distribute the contributions to kids in need.

If you would like to help you can contact organizers here.