LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died after a crash that happened on I-64 and Haley Pike early Friday morning.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries. He was transported to UK Medical Center where he died shortly before 8:00 a.m.

His manner of death has been ruled an accident.