56-year-old hit and killed by vehicle on Cumberland Parkway, KSP investigating

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating after a 56-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening on Cumberland Parkway in Adair County.

KSP says a preliminary investigation reveals that 56-year-old Charles Smith Jr. was headed west on the Cumberland Parkway in a semi truck and had parked on the right shoulder of the road.

According to KSP, Smith exited his vehicle and was walking in the westbound lane when he was hit by a vehicle.

KSP says that Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Adair County Coroner.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash, according to KSP.