56-year-old killed in two-vehicle collision in Rockcastle County, KSP investigating

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 70 in Rockcastle County on Wednesday evening.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 59-year-old Charles E. Northern was traveling westbound on KY Highway 70 when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the path of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse operated by 56-year-old Sandra L. Whitaker.

KSP says as a result of the collision, Whitaker suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Rockcastle County Coroner.

Northern was flown from the scene by helicopter to Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.