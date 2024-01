LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington family of six has been displaced after their home caught on fire early Saturday morning, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The department says they were dispatched for a report of smoke at approximately 5:46 a.m. on Cecil Way. When crews arrived, they found there was a fire at a home, and they extinguished it.

There were no injuries stemming from the incident.