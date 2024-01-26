6 months after man's disappearance, Beattyville family pleads for tips

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of Jacob Fox, the 24-year-old Beattyville man who went missing in July, is renewing their plea for information that will lead them to find him.

Tammy Adkins said as a family, they struggled over the past six months. They stick together, solving each other's problems. But this is a problem they can’t solve on their own.

“I don’t think they are doing their duty,” Fox’s great-grandmother Grovie Adkins said. “I don’t think they are working hard enough.”

Beattyville Police Chief Cody Sparks told us they are doing all they can with the resources they have available.

They are a small department with just five patrol officers and no detectives. At times, he admitted that can make investigations difficult.

In Fox’s case, they already searched rivers and ponds, he said - following the leads they had. There are no active leads.

At this point, they are relying on the public to provide them with new tips they can follow to hopefully find Fox.

“I don’t think he’s coming back as Jacob alive, but I wish someone would tell me something,” Grovie Adkins said.

