6 people displaced in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Six people are forced from their home after a fire starts early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

According to Lexington Fire Battalion Chief Chris Ward, they received a call about an "upstairs fire," finding smoke on the 2nd flood of the home.

Six people were in the home at the time of the fire, one of them being taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Chief Ward says the house is still livable but will need a lot of maintenance before people can return to the home.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.