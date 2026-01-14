Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6 puppies treated for a suspected opioid overdose in Washington will find new homes soon

Puppy Overdose Rescue
AP
This photo provided by the Sky Valley Fire Department, shows Battalion Chief Brandon Vargas, right, joined by fire department personnel holding six puppies that are recovering after first responders treated them for a suspected drug overdose on Monday Jan. 12, 2025, at the Pilchuck Veterinary Hospital in Snohomish, Wash. (Sky Valley Fire Department via AP)
SEATTLE (AP) — Six puppies in rural Washington state will soon be up for adoption after being revived after a suspected drug overdose — and some of them might go home with the fire-station staff who saved them.

Two people dropped off three of the sickened puppies at Sky Valley Fire, about an hour's drive northeast of Seattle, on Sunday. Officials believe the animals either breathed or ate fentanyl.

Firefighters sprayed the anti-overdose medication naloxone up their noses, and also treated them with oxygen and even performed CPR. It wasn't long before their tails started wagging, Battalion Chief Brandon Vargas said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sheriff's deputies tracked down the people believed to have dropped off the dogs and found three more puppies that also needed treatment. An animal cruelty or neglect investigation is underway. The pair claimed they were caring for the puppies temporarily, authorities said.

There have been a number of other cases nationally where pets have been saved after being exposed to fentanyl or other opioids.

The puppies have a clean bill of health, but are being quarantined for about one more week before being released for adoption, said David Byrd, manager of Snohomish County Animal Services.

The Everett animal shelter that has been monitoring their health has been overwhelmed with adoption offers, and asked people to not call the shelter with questions about the puppies.

“We definitely have some personnel that are interested in wanting to adopt those," Vargas said.

